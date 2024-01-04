Mrs. Diane Sims, 80, of LaFayette, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 03, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Diane was born on Oct. 1, 1943, to Thomas and Clara Ford in Chambers County, Alabama. Diane was a lady who enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved her family, her grandchildren and Auburn. Diane worked for over 37 years for Tallapoosa River Electric before retiring. When she wasn’t working, she was at home doing what she loved, taking care of her household and family.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents and survived by her husband of 64 years, Tom Sims; sons: Tommy (Tammy) Sims and Tim (Lisa) Sims; grandchildren: Stacy (Josh) Eidson, Trey (Klancy Harmon) Sims, Savannah Sims; one great-grandchild, Lilly Welcher; sister Cynthia (David) Hearn; brother Tom Ford and brother-in-law, Ken Sims.

A funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Sunday, Jan. 07, 2024, beginning at 2 p.m. CST. A visitation will be held one-hour prior beginning at 1 p.m. in the parlor. Burial will follow in the LaFayette City Cemetery at 4 p.m.. Her brother-in-law, Ken Sims, will be officiating. Pall bearers are: Lee Daniel, Bill Anthony, Steven Bowen, Trey Sims, Stanley Tucker and Byron Ford.