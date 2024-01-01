1951-2023

Marshall Earl Blount passed away on Dec. 26, 2023. He was 72 years old.

He was preceded in death by his wife Deborah Blount; parents, Bill and Edna Blount; brother, Mark Blount.

He is survived by his daughter Angela Dougherty (Stacey); son, John Blount; sister, Marla Sewell; sister-in-law, Teresa Davis; brother-in-laws, Barry Milka, Chris Milka; grandchildren; Vanessa Flinn, Lizzie Dougherty; and great-granddaughter, Livia Flinn.

Visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 from noon to 1:45 p.m. in the parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. Interment was at Garden Hills Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean handled all arrangements.