Laura Ann Hawkins Obituary

Laura Ann Hawkins (Willadene Thomas), 80 years old, passed away in Selma, Alabama on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 after a brief illness.

Laura Ann (named Willadene at birth), was born on Aug. 27, 1943, in LaFayette, Alabama. She married right after graduating from LaFayette High School and raised four daughters. She lived most of her life in Selma, Alabama and babysat several of her grandchildren at her house on Lapsley Street as they were growing up. She always looked younger than her years, was an amazing cook, avid gardener, played the organ and the piano and she loved her dog, Max. Laura was an active member for some years at Elkdale Baptist Church as well as Barrett Road Methodist Church and had fond memories of teaching Sunday School, serving at Emmaus retreats and hosting a prayer group that met at her house for a time. She lived in Prattville after marrying Larry Hawkins but returned to Selma after his passing.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne Hawkins, her parents, Willard Thomas and Ruth (Nelson) Thomas, two aunts, Ethel June Thomas and Mary Ann McElvey and her baby brother, Ben Thomas.

Laura is survived by her four daughters: Lisa Hixon, Cheri Lynn Allen, Jennifer Ruth Brown (Jimmy), and Annabelle Bone (Derry). She was known as “Gangi” to twelve grandchildren: Tiffany Porterpan (Matt), Michelle Turner (Mathew), Paul Hixon (Rachel), Ashley Reed (Jeremiah), Chase Ballard (Whitney), Michael Church, Phillip Church (Danielle), Brittany Church, Trey Brown (Courtney), Kimberly Thomas (Chris), Taylor Bone and John Ross Bone and “Gangi” or “Nanny” to thirty-six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by three nephews: Matthew Thomas, Brian Thomas, and Jason Gooden.

There will be a viewing at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory at 1500 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The viewing will be followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at LaFayette Cemetery Brookwood SE LaFayette, AL, 36862.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Laura at 2 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2024, at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church (formerly First Presbyterian) 301 Broad Street, Selma, Alabama 36701.