David Kalitzke

David “Dave” Francis Kalitzke went to his heavenly home Dec. 27, 2023. He was born to Henry and Catherine Kalitzke, March 14, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana. He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters: Patricia, Evelyn; and brother Jack. Dave is survived by his wife, Carol Tolleson Kalitzke; his sister Darlene Murray; and stepson Jonn Kalitzke; extended family: brother-in-law, Sonny Tolleson; stepsons: Mike Thompson (wife Yvonne), Greg Thompson (wife Allison); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dave was a graduate of Northrop Institute of Technology and received a bachelor’s degree in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering. One of his greatest memories was having the privilege of being employed by NASA and being a part of the engineering workforce on the Apollo Space Capsule. He was also a member of the Mensa International Organization.

At a very young age Dave dreamed of traveling the world, and he did just that. After serving four years in the United States Navy, Dave hitch hiked through Australia and many countries in Europe. He traveled approximately two years and had lots of stories to tell. He enjoyed reminiscing with his friends and family about his many adventures. Dave also earned a black belt in karate while in Vietnam.

He retired from B F Inkjet in 2014 before moving to Opelika, Alabama, with his wife, Carol. He was loved and respected by all that knew him and will be greatly missed. Dave was a member of Rock Springs Church, Milner, Georgia.

A graveside service will be held Jan. 2, 2024, at 2 p.m. EST at Dawson Cemetery, Marietta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, if you like, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Research Association.