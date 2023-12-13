Smiths Station appoints, swears in new council member

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

HGOLDFINGER@OPELIKAOBSERVER.COM

SMITHS STATION — The Smiths Station City Council officially appointed Place 4 Member Dwayne Peterson during its meeting Tuesday night.

The council had previously nominated Peterson during a specially-called meeting last week on Feb. 5.

The council’s former Place 4 Member Richard Cooley is now Smiths Station mayor following the death of former Mayor Bubba Copeland.

Peterson is a retired first sergeant of the U.S. Army, originally from New Orleans, Louisiana. He has served on the Board of Directors for the Smiths Station Fire Protection District and as vice-chairman on the Smiths Station Planning Commission.

Peterson was sworn in by Lee County Judge Jeff Tickal Tuesday night.