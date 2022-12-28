2023 Gymnastics TV Schedule Announced

CONTRIBTUED BY

Six regular-season Auburn gymnastics meets will be televised live nationally, the Southeastern Conference (SEC) and ESPN recently announced.

Three home contests will be broadcast from Neville Arena, while three road meets will also be televised.

Auburn’s first SEC contest will be at defending conference champion Florida on Jan. 13 and will be televised on ESPN2 at 6:30 p.m. CT. The team’s home opener against Arkansas is set for Jan. 20 at 7:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

All four of Auburn’s meets in February will be broadcast on SEC Network starting with the team’s meet at rival Alabama. The two squads will go head-to-head Friday, Feb. 3, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The Tigers return home for a 7:30 p.m. CT meet against LSU on Feb. 10.

Auburn’s meet on the road at Missouri was moved to Sunday, Feb. 19, and will be at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The team’s final televised meet is set for Feb. 24 as the Tigers host Georgia at 6:30 p.m. CT in Neville Arena.

The 2023 edition of the SEC Gymnastics Championship will air exclusively on SEC Network. Coverage of the afternoon session will start at 2:30 p.m. CT with the evening session beginning at 7 p.m. CT.

As always, every meet on ESPN networks is available via the ESPN app on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.