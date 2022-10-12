2022 Leadercast to Feature Dr. Tim Elmore

CONTRIBUTED BY LEADERSHIP LEE COUNTY

AUBURN —

Leadership Lee County is excited to host its second annual “Leadercast,” a leadership development event, featuring keynote speaker Dr. Tim Elmore.

The ticketed event will take place Thursday, Oct. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Auburn University Student Activities Center. Tickets are $175.

Leadercast is the world’s largest one-day leadership event, and will include a mix of live content and pre-recorded content from four of the biggest thought leaders today. Participants will also enjoy team and individual events throughout the day.

Keynote speaker Dr. Tim Elmore is founder and CEO of Growing Leaders, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization created to develop emerging leaders. His work grew out of 20 years serving alongside Dr. John C. Maxwell.

Elmore has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, USA Today and Psychology Today. He has also been featured on CNN’s Headline News and Fox and Friends to talk about leading multiple generations in the marketplace. Elmore has written over 35 books, including “Habitudes: Images That Form Leadership Habits and Attitudes”, and his latest, “Eight Paradoxes of Great Leadership.”

Additional pre-recorded speakers include:

• Andy Stanley, best-selling author, pastor and founder or North Point Ministries,

• Catherine Price, science journalist, teacher, consultant and best-selling author,

• Angela Duckworth, author and founder of Character Lab and

• David Horsager, CEO of Trust Edge Leadership Institute.

“As leaders, we recognize the importance in taking time to develop our own leadership skills so we can continue to add value to those around us,” said Kristen Reeder, Leadercast chair. “We are so excited to bring a leadership development opportunity of this caliber to our local leaders for the second year.”

The 2022 Leadercast event is sponsored by Leadership Lee County, in partnership with Emerge and Here Molly Girl. Tickets are available at leadershipleecounty.org.

“We are thrilled that this event is back for 2022,” said Vicki Hudson, Leadercast co-chair. “Our inaugural event hosted more than 200 leaders from across Lee County, so we’re excited to see how it grows in its second year.”

Leadership Lee County is a program sponsored by the Auburn and Opelika Chambers of Commerce. It seeks out, honors, educates, challenges and develops a select group of Lee County citizens who have the potential to provide the leadership needed to solve problems of community and statewide significance. Our mission is to identify, develop and inspire future leaders through professional development, educational opportunities and community involvement.