2021 Relay For Life Lee County set for April 30

Contributed by Lee County Relay

Lee County volunteers and American Cancer Society will hold Victory Laps Against Cancer, on April 30, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Alabama Medical Center’s Spencer Cancer Center on Village Professional Drive in Opelika.

This year’s relay will be different with a “drive through” celebration to honor and remember those fighting cancer, announced Relay co-chairman Randy Causey, a longtime EAMC employee who has volunteered for Relay for more than 20 years.

“Because of coronavirus, Relay will look a little different, but it will happen. Coronavirus hasn’t stopped cancer and those who battle it,” Causey said. “New cancer patients are diagnosed every day and those who are already diagnosed are battling it amid coronavirus.”

With a “racing” theme, the community is welcoming everyone to participate in the event by decorating a car in a race car or cancer theme and drive in front of the Spencer Cancer Center on Village Professional Drive, the semi-circle off Dunlop Circle.

Cancer survivors will be recognized during the event in the cancer center’s main parking lot. Those wanting to decorate their car can participate in a contest for the best decorated car. Signs will direct participants for vehicles to be judged.

The committee’s goal is to have luminaria candles on both sides of Village Professional Drive so as the community rides through, they can celebrate, honor and remember those fighting cancer.

Luminaria bags will be one of the most important components of the fundraiser this year. “I encourage everyone to purchase at least one bag, and maybe even more to remember those who are fighting or remember those no longer with us,” Causey said.

Luminaria bags can be purchased online at www.relayforlife.org/leeal. Bags can also be purchased the night of the event, with volunteers collecting money and placing luminaria bags out during the event.

Because of continued coronavirus health concerns, only volunteers will be able to be outside their car during the event.

Teams are raising money for Relay For Life of Lee County and anyone can form a team or donate by going to the website www.relayforlife.org/leeal.