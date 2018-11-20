Smoothie King opens second store on Bent Creek Road

Special to the

Smoothie King, a smoothie brand committed to inspiring customers to live healthy, active lifestyles, open its second Auburn location Nov. 20 at 2311 Bent Creek Road, Suite 100. The new store is owned and operated by long-time franchise owners Layton Huskey and Leah Sherriff.

The grand opening celebration will be held Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. with free smoothies for the first 100 in-store and drive-thru guests. The all-day event will also feature half-price smoothies and giveaways, including the chance to win free smoothies for a year or a Fitbit Versa.

“Smoothie King is a growing brand in Alabama and has become a popular choice for those who want fresh, delicious smoothies that fit into their healthy, active lifestyles,” said Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim. “Through our Cleaner Blending Initiative, our goal is to become an integral part of every health and fitness journey in the Auburn community and beyond.”

Smoothie King’s Cleaner Blending recipes include more whole fruits and vegetables and no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives. Complete nutritional information is available at www.smoothieking.com.

Hours of operation will be 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Sunday. For updates on opening events and details on giveaways, follow @SKAuburnAL on Facebook.

Guests who join Smoothie King’s Healthy Rewards loyalty program can earn points toward free smoothies, exclusive offers and personalized discounts.

About Smoothie King Franchises, Inc.

Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. is a privately held, Dallas-based franchise company with more than 1,000 locations worldwide. It was founded in 1973 by Steve Kuhnau, whose mission was to help others achieve better health in a delicious way through smoothies.

Today, it continues its mission to inspire a healthy and active lifestyle through its Cleaner Blending Initiative, which focuses on more whole fruits and vegetables while removing all added sugars, artificial flavors, colors and preservatives.

Smoothie King extends its vision to be an integral part of every health and fitness journey through partnerships with the American Cancer Society and Challenged Athletes Foundation. The franchise is currently ranked No. 1 by Entrepreneur magazine in the juice bar category for the 26th year, No. 35 overall on the 2017 Franchise 500 list and debuted on the Inc. 5000 list in 2018. The company also offers retail products that include sports beverages, energy bars, vitamins, supplements and more.

Visit www.smoothieking.com or www.smoothiekingfranchise.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SmoothieKing and Instagram at www.instagram.com/SmoothieKing.