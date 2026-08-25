Glenwood takes win over Lee-Scott in weather-shortened opener

BY NOAH GRIFFITH

FOR THE OBSERVER

AUBURN –– The first-ever season opener between Lee-Scott Academy and Glenwood School ended in anticlimactic fashion.

With 5:17 remaining in the second quarter, the skies opened up and a lightning delay ensued at Jud Scott Field. Both teams stayed ready to resume play until approximately 10:30 p.m., when the game was called due to continued lightning. Alabama High School Athletic Association rules forbid a restart after midnight and do not allow play after 12:30 a.m., leading to the decision to cancel the remainder of the game.

At the time of the stoppage, the Gators held a 7-0 lead. According to AHSAA rules, the game was ruled a Glenwood victory, and the rest of the game will not be played.

“I hated it for everyone involved. There was a lot of excitement and pageantry that led up to an abrupt night,” said first-year Lee-Scott head coach Jacob Ozment. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me, ‘You never forget your first game,’ and I can honestly say I don’t think I will.”

Though it was disappointing not to play the whole game, both teams collected several takeaways from their first non-region matchup as members of Class Private AA.

In 18 minutes and 43 seconds of action, Glenwood’s offense hit on several big plays and moved the ball with ease. Notably, Trey Claridy hit Brayden Greenwood on a deep ball to get inside the red zone on the opening drive, and he found a wide-open Asher Long for a 52-yard gain to set up the only score of the night.

With 2:13 in the first quarter, Claridy took a QB keeper into the end zone from two yards out to cap off a 71-yard drive.

“We played well on both sides of the ball — just a few mistakes on both sides, which is expected in the first game,” Glenwood head coach Ryan Nelson said. “Defensively, we did a great job of holding them to a field goal try when they were driving in the second quarter. Offensively, good production except a kind of fluke interception on a tipped pass.”

For the Warriors, a momentum-grabbing turnover on defense early on was a bright spot as they navigated Week 1 challenges.

On offense, Brooks Zachry and Braxton Cox helped move the chains on several occasions. The one big play the Warriors made offensively was a Glenwood pass interference on a deep pass from Logan Wilson that moved them into Glenwood territory at the end of the first quarter.

“There were a couple times where we didn’t have the right personnel on offense, and I know there’s one defensive play where we weren’t in coverage like we should’ve been. I take full responsibility for that,” Ozment said. “Overall, I was proud of the guys for being as locked in as they could’ve been.”

Both squads also introduced new faces to the fanbases while showcasing their skill sets.

Glenwood’s Greenwood displayed his dynamic ability as a receiver after sitting out his junior year with the Gators because of transfer rules. Nate Malone also displayed his physical running with multiple broken tackles and first-down pickups.

Nelson is excited about featuring both playmakers, along with Long at receiver, paired with the dual-threat ability of Claridy in his first season as the primary starting quarterback. Claridy shared snaps with Jalen Stanley last season.

“It’s exciting to see [Greenwood] get out there and make some plays on the ball,” Nelson said. “I think him and [Malone] are huge weapons for us and can do a lot of different things.”

On the other side, Lee-Scott’s Wilson made his first start behind center after transferring in this offseason. Ozment said he was excited about Wilson’s passion for learning as a student of the game, along with having a versatile offensive weapon in Griffin Gaston. Barrett Cook also provides another receiving option for a first-year quarterback.

“I think [Wilson] was 5-for-8 or 5-for-9 passing, but four of those five were to different receivers,” Ozment said. “Having the ability to spread the ball around helps us because if I’m scouting Lee-Scott, I know I want to stop [Zachry] running the ball. So it helps mix things up, and it helps with our offensive line in protection because this is the youngest line we’ve had since I’ve been here.”

For Week 2, Glenwood will take a 1-0 record back home to face Brookstone (0-2). Brookstone has lost its first two games to Westfield and Spencer.

“You always expect Week 2 to be cleaner than Week 1,” Nelson said. “Now it’s just a challenge of preparing our guys to clean up those mistakes for four quarters this week.”

Lee-Scott will fall to 0-1 and try to get in the win column on the road against a talented Loachapoka team next week. The Indians defeated Lanett 40-20 on Friday to open the year.

It’s a rematch of a battle the Warriors have won by 10 or fewer points the past two years, including a 31-21 win last season.

“It’ll be a really good test for us to play a team that’s got a lot of speed on both sides of the football,” Ozment said. “Going to play on the road at Loachapoka is exciting. They have a great environment, and [head coach Branden Hall] does a great job with his staff and with his guys… Lord willing, we get four quarters of football at a minimum.”