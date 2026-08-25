Lady Mighty Oaks earn Watson first win

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The Oaks School volleyball team rolled over Success Unlimited Academy in their season opener, cruising to a straight sets win that kickstarted the Ashlyn Watson era off on the right foot.

The Lady Mighty Oaks (2-0) took down the Lady Mustangs (0-1) 25-14, 25-17 and 25-7 to claim victory on Aug. 18.

Outside of some brief difficulties toward the middle of the second set, The Oaks was rarely threatened by Success Unlimited.

It was a dream start for Watson, the Lady Mighty Oaks’ new head coach, who admitted there were some pregame jitters before the ball left the first hand.

“I was really nervous at the start, but as the game went on, I got more and more confident in them, and I think they did great for the first game,” Watson said. “They have a lot of heart and play as a family and as a team. They love each other, and they trust in me, so I trust in them.”

However, Watson was far from the first newcomer on the court for The Oaks.

Freshman Sidney Salatto, who transferred to The Oaks from Auburn Junior High School, also made her debut for the Lady Mighty Oaks last Tuesday.

Salatto took on a starring role for her new squad, dominating offensively and defensively as a libero, setter and outside hitter.

While the setting and additional responsibilities resulted in uncharted territory at first, Salatto quickly settled in.

“It was interesting. I’ve never played with these girls, so it was fun,” Salatto said. “It was a lot different, and I feel like you have to be more of a leader even though there’s not a lot of people. On a bigger team, you can kind of just pass by, but here, it’s like you’re always being watched.”

Salatto added she was happy to help contribute to Watson’s first career win as a head volleyball coach.

“I love Coach Ashlyn, so I’m happy that she’s happy,” Salatto said.

The Lady Mighty Oaks also defeated Rock Academy 3-1 at home on Aug. 20.

The Oaks will hit the road to take on Southern Preparatory Academy in Camp Hill on Thursday, Aug. 27, at 4 p.m.