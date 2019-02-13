Planning commission approves change for monthly work session meetings

Special to the Opelika ObserverBeginning in February, the City of Opelika’s planning commission approved the movement of work session meetings from the third Tuesday of the month to the fourth Tuesday before the planning commission meeting.

This change will allow citizens, commissioners and applicants the ability to attend both meetings with less disruption to their daily schedules. Work Sessions normally start between 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. prior to the monthly Planning Commission Meeting. Starting times can vary depending on what must be covered during the session. Times for each session are given in the agenda documents.

