Opelika’s Achievement Center-Easterseals receives wheelchair-accessible vehicle

On Nov. 12, 2018, the family of Dr. Scott Renner donated a 2007 wheelchair-accessible vehicle in his memory to Opelika’s Achievement Center-Easterseals branch.

Since a spinal cord injury Aug. 15, 1992 that rendered him with quadriplegia, Scott overcame his physical limitations and finished his education, becoming a social worker.

Later, he went on to become the assistant director of the Office of Accessibility Electronic and Information Technology Officer on Auburn University’s campus and become an accomplished educator, staunch disability advocate and motivational speaker.

Achievement Center-Easterseals director Star Wray said that the vehicle is a tremendous gift to her organization.

“This donation will be a great addition to the Center and provide us needed flexibility to transport individuals who are wheelchair dependent,” Wray said.

According to the organization’s website, their mission is to “provide vocational development services and extended employment programs for individuals with physical, mental and developmental disabilities and for persons without disabilities who are culturally, socially or economically disadvantaged; to assist them in obtaining competitive or extended employment; to help maximize their independent living skills and to equip them to live at the highest possible level of independence within the community.”

For more information, visit www.achievement-center.org.

The Opelika facility is located at 510 W. Thomason Circle.