Opelika library director selected for national leader fellowship

Special to the Opelika Observer



Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library Director Rosanna McGinnis has been selected for the Spring 2019 Public Library Association Leadership Academy.

The PLA Leadership Academy empowers public library professionals to become innovative and successful leaders of change, shifting their libraries from an internal approach – focused on organizational operations – to an external approach—focused on community needs. The centerpiece of the PLA Leadership Academy is a dynamic in-person event that includes four days of interactive education and networking, which will be held Mar. 25–29 in Chicago.

McGinnis is one of only 28 fellows selected from a nationwide pool of applicants. She has been with Cooper Library since January 2016, and during her tenure, the library has increased programs and services available to the public.

“Since my arrival in Opelika, my staff and I have been working diligently to streamline our processes and operations in order to increase our presence in the community. I am very excited to learn how we can continue to grow and develop Cooper Library to become a true community hub and how we can connect more with the public to serve their needs,” McGinnis said of her selection.

“We are extremely proud of Rosanna for being selected for this much deserved fellowship. Rosanna has made great progress since coming to the city which is apparent to the staff, our citizens, city council and the library board. She is an excellent representative for the state and for Opelika,” said City Administrator Joey Motley.

The academy program is developed in partnership with the International City and County Management Association and Adam Goodman, director of the Center for Leadership, Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, with support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Since the program’s inception in 2013, a total of four academies have been held and 114 leaders have been trained.