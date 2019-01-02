IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY,

ALABAMA

IN RE:

The Estate of Lena Johnson, Deceased,

Case Number: 2018-C-033

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

BILL ENGLISH JUDGE OF PROBATE

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Christine Washington as Administrator of the Estate of Lena Johnson deceased, on the 13th day of December 2018 by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

By: Chustine Washington

Christine Washington Personal Representative of the Estate of Lena Johnson

Legal Run 1/02/2019, 1/09/2019, & 1/16/2019