Local attorney receives certification to become family trial advocate

The National Board of Trial Advocacy (NBTA) is pleased to announce that Stephanie Martin Pollard of the law firm Beverlye, Brady and Associates has successfully achieved board certification as a family trial advocate.

The NBTA was formed out of a strong conviction that both the law profession and its clients would benefit from an organization designed specifically to create an objective set of standards illustrating an attorney’s experience and expertise in the practice of trial law.

Pollard joins a growing number of trial attorneys that have illustrated their commitment to bettering the legal profession by successfully completing a rigorous application process and providing the consumer of legal services with an objective measure by which to choose qualified and experienced legal counsel.

The elaborate screening of credentials that all NBTA board certified attorneys must successfully complete includes: demonstration of substantial trial experience, submission of judicial and peer references to attest to their competency, attendance of continuing legal education courses, submission of legal writing documents, proof of good standing and passing of an examination.

Board certification is the highest, most stringent, and most reliable honor an attorney can achieve. These are the only distinctions awarded by nonprofit organizations.

The NBTA as well as all board certifying organizations are committed to safeguarding the public’s ability to choose a reputable attorney.

Pollard earned her undergraduate degree in psychology and minor in political science from Auburn University and is a graduate of Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham.

Licensed to practice in Alabama, Pollard has been involved in a substantial number of actions and trials in her over thirteen years of experience. She is a member of the Alabama State Bar Family Law Section and Volunteer Lawyers Program and the Lee County Bar Association.

Approximately three percent of American lawyers are board certified, and Pollard is a member of a select group who has taken the time to prove competence in their specialty area and earn board certification.

For more information, visit: www.nbtalawyers.org.