City of Opelika and Point Broadband finalize sale of OPS ONE today

Special to the Opelika Observer

Point Broadband closed on its transaction today to purchase the fiber telecommunication assets and operations, known as OPS ONE, from the City of Opelika.

As part of the agreement, all OPS ONE employees will transfer to Point Broadband, and the company will lease part of the Opelika Power Services building at 600 Fox Run Parkway for their Opelika operations and customer service.

Additionally, Point Broadband has appointed Bruce Schoonover as General Manager for its Opelika region operations.

Schoonover is a telecommunications industry veteran, with more than 28 years of experience in the internet, cable and phone industry. According to Todd Holt, CEO of Point Broadband, “Bruce’s experience and proven success in this industry will be vital as we grow our business in Opelika and surrounding area. We are thrilled to have him on board.”

“I am very excited to join the Point Broadband organization,” Schoonover said, “and especially happy to be a part of the excellent team in Opelika. OPS ONE has a reputation for extraordinary customer care, and I’m looking forward to continuing the great service and operations started by the City of Opelika.”

OPS ONE customers should experience a seamless transition, with no changes other than the name change to Point Broadband. All plans and rates will remain the same as a result of this agreement. In addition, there are no changes to programming or local channel coverage. Customers will be able to pay their bills and add or make changes to their service in the same location if they prefer to do this in person.

The company plans to expand fiber coverage beyond the city limits of Opelika in the near future – something OPS ONE was unable to do because current Alabama law does not allow municipal service providers to expand beyond their municipal jurisdiction. In addition, Point Broadband offers fiber-fed fixed wireless services to customers in underserved areas, currently including Beauregard, the Gold Hill Community and other parts of Lee County.

About Point Broadband

Point Broadband, headquartered in West Point, Ga., is a subsidiary of ITC Capital Partners, LLC. ITC has a century long history of providing innovative communication solutions to its customers, with a focus on meeting the needs of the communities we serve. We’re committed to providing fast, reliable Internet, voice and video service to help our customers connect with friends and family, stream music and TV service, allow businesses to connect with more customers and just simply make life better.

For additional information, visit point-broadband.com. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.