Career Expo scheduled for Sept. 14-15

By Rebekah Martin

Associate Editor

Thousands of eighth grade students are expected to converge on the Opelika campus of Southern Union State Community College during the third annual Central Alabama Works Career Discovery Expo Sept. 14-15.

More than 100 college, industries and businesses representing 11 clusters will be represented at the expo. Those clusters include agriculture, architecture and construction, communication and information technology, education and training, hospitality, tourism and recreation, manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, healthcare, public service, transportation, distribution and logistics and energy and utilities.

The event, an industry-led initiative, targets eighth grade students in Region 5, which includes Autauga, Bullock, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Montgomery, Perry, Russell and Tallapoosa counties.

“The purpose is to help students make wise decisions about their future and to help them understand the value of education in preparing for careers that will lead to economic prosperity,” said Janet Ormond, Career Discovery Expo chairman. “Students will learn about occupations, educational requirements, and average salaries from the 11 career clusters.”

Dinah Motley, who works as the event’s media relations coordinator said the event is a good way to unite regional industries and business with students to highlight the variety of career opportunities that are in Region 5. Motley added that while the expo is for eighth-grade students, the event will also feature a College and Career Night Sept. 14 from 3:30-7 p.m that will be open to the public.

For information, visit www.career-discovery.org.