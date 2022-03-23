‘Your Pie’ Is Coming To Auburn

BY HALI CAMERON

FOR THE OBSERVER

Coming to Auburn in April, ‘Your Pie’ is a restaurant where you can create your own pizza.

Your Pie will have a pizza for all — some crusts gluten-free, keto, cauliflower, vegan, etc. Instead of just your typical pie crust, there will be options, said General Manager Ashley Ray.

“We are different because we have a giant brick oven, and we have multiple crusts and you get to pick your toppings,” Ray said.

Your Pie was founded by a family from Italy. There is a pizza, ‘The Ischia’ named after an island in Italy. Your Pie also sells gelato to keep Italian in the ingredients.

“Auburn is a great community, a great college town and we love that we are downtown so that we can be a part of the community,” Ray said. “We are also doing our dine and donate with Auburn High School as a way to connect and give back. Dine and donate is a fundraiser we do inside the community where you get your entree free and donate to the community.”

Auburn Pie will also work with GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEATS. It will be located at 314 W. Magnolia Ave. in Auburn.