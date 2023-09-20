Your Pie Introduces Latest Craft Series: The Philly Cheese Steak Pizza, Seasonal Gelato

CONTRIBUTED BY YOUR PIE

Your Pie Pizza, the renowned original fast-casual pizza restaurant, has announced the launch of its latest seasonal creation, the Philly Cheese Steak Craft Series. With this innovative addition to its impressive roster of craft series, Your Pie is putting a unique spin on the classic sandwich, offering guests the perfect comfort food for the fall season.

Exclusively available at all locations now through early November, the Philly Cheese Steak Pizza is a delectable combination of tender steak, melted cheese and a medley of fresh vegetables, all atop Your Pie’s signature hand-tossed dough. This mouthwatering creation captures the essence of the beloved sandwich, delivering a burst of flavor with every bite. Whether enjoyed as a quick weeknight dinner or as part of a gameday tailgate, the Philly Cheese Steak Pizza is sure to satisfy any craving.

“As summer comes to a close each year, we can’t help but be excited about the chance to serve our customers with an innovative craft series that combines the savory, rich flavors of fall with the comfort and warmth of a nostalgic meal,” said Drew French, founder of Your Pie. “The Philly Cheese Steak Pizza was a no-brainer for us this year, and we are confident that this new menu item is going to become a fast favorite for our customers.”

Your Pie is also excited to introduce two new gelato flavors for the fall season. Customers can indulge in the creamy goodness of Pumpkin Pie Gelato, a delightful blend of pumpkin spice and sweet cream. For those seeking a unique twist, Cookie Butter Chocolate Crunch Gelato offers a heavenly combination of cookie butter, rich chocolate and a satisfying crunch. These limited-time gelato flavors are the perfect accompaniment to the Philly Cheese Steak Pizza, providing a sweet ending to any meal.

In addition to these exciting new offerings, Your Pie will be celebrating various holidays and events throughout the fall season. Look out for special promotions on Pepperoni and Cheese Pizza Day, where guests can enjoy their favorite classic flavors at a discounted price. Your Pie also embraces the spirit of community, providing tailored experiences for back-to-school events and community nights. Whether it’s a school fundraiser or a neighborhood gathering, Your Pie is dedicated to being the perfect partner for any occasion.

“As the return to routines and busy schedules ramp up this fall, Your Pie is committed to continuously evolving and meeting the ever-changing needs of our valued guests,” said Lisa Dimson, chief marketing officer of Your Pie. “With a focus on convenience, customization and a dedication to providing exceptional hospitality — without compromising on flavor or innovation — we hope to be the go-to destination for fast casual dining this fall.”

The Philly Cheese Steak Pizza, along with the Pumpkin Pie Gelato and Cookie Butter Chocolate Crunch Gelato, will be available at Your Pie locations nationwide until Nov. 5. To check out the full Your Pie menu, learn more about dining and delivery options, franchising or to download the rewards app, visit www.yourpie.com.

