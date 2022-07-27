Women’s Commission Launches Statewide Text Campaign to Encourage, Empower, Inspire Alabama Women

CONTRIBUTED BY ALABAMA WOMEN’S COMMISSION

ALABAMA ––

Did you know? More than one-in-five women in the United States experienced a mental health condition in the past year, such as depression or anxiety. Also, many mental health conditions, such as depression and bipolar disorder, affect more women than men or affect women in different ways than men.

Alabama Women’s Commission, Well Woman Alabama and 211 Connects Alabama have teamed up to launch a text message campaign to address women’s health, provide access to resources and inspire Alabama women to live a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle can help prevent the onset or worsening of mental health conditions.

The 211Know text messages empower, encourage and inspire women with two messages each week on nutrition, wellness, family life, stress management support and resources. The campaign serves to keep women in Alabama encouraged and provide information about all resources available to them.

Everyone faces challenges in life that can impact their mental health, and good mental health is essential to a person’s overall health and well-being. The Alabama Women’s Commission and its 211Know partners are taking action to help the women of Alabama find the proper resources and encouragement they need to improve their lives.

“The 211KNOW text messaging system was born in the fall of 2020 when the Alabama Women’s Commission established a mental health subcommittee to investigate the mental health needs of women in our state. Since most individuals have access to a cell phone and text messaging services, it was decided that a text messaging system would be the ideal tool for communicating wellness tips and resource information. “We hope this system will reach all women in our state to communicate facts and resources to support their health and well-being,” said Cathy McGowin, Alabama Women’s Commission chair.

211Know is a great first step toward improving women’s lifestyles. Alabama women can sign up to receive text messages by texting 211KNOW TO 898-211.

ABOUT ALABAMA WOMEN’S COMMISSION

The Alabama Women’s Commission, established in 1971, by Act of the Alabama Legislature, is a continuing vehicle for the determination of effective policy and legislation in areas affecting Alabama’s women. The commission is composed of three members of the House of Representatives, appointed by the Speaker of the House; two members of the Senate, appointed by the President Pro Tempore of the Senate; and 10 members appointed by the Governor.

The purpose of the Commission, as provided in 41-9-413, Code of Alabama 1975, is to improve and advance the lives of women in the state of Alabama. The Commission may study, make recommendations, educate and promote constructive action on issues related to women which should include, but are not limited to, the following: economic development, education, employment, health, legal rights, political participation, and the quality of individual and family life.

For additional information about the 211KNOW text campaign and how to join, visit www.211know.com