Windstream Wholesale to Connect to AUBix Data Center in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBix, LLC

Windstream Wholesale, a leading provider of fast and flexible solutions, announced today that it will connect its Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) to the AUBix LLC data center adjacent to Auburn University. The Auburn connection, scheduled to come online by the end of February, is the latest addition to Windstream’s growing data center portfolio.

Windstream Wholesale is now taking orders at the new AUBix location for wave services, ethernet solutions and dedicated internet access of all speeds.

“We are excited to provide customers with diverse, high-speed connectivity to the AUBix LLC data center,” said Joe Scattareggia, executive vice president of Windstream Wholesale. “This data center is perfectly positioned to meet the needs of hyperscale, government and research-oriented companies across the Southeast. We couldn’t be happier to add AUBix to our suite of top-flight data center partners.”

“We are proud to partner with Windstream to bring high-speed internet service to communities in Alabama,” said Andrew Albrecht, co-founder and chief executive officer. “Their visionary approach to technology parity means businesses in the region have the ability to compete on a national and global scale, fueled by reliable, fiber-based service.”

AUBix LLC is a 40,000-square-foot, multi-tenant, mission-critical and CMMC-compliant data center located at 1571 W. Samford Ave. It connects to Windstream’s point of presence at 55 Marietta in Atlanta, Georgia.

AUBix prides itself on providing secure and compliant infrastructure that benefits growing markets in surrounding regions through carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise. AUBix delivers access to public cloud computing resources, dense compute and storage infrastructure, as well as cached content to end-users.

Windstream’s Intelligent Converged Optical Network (ICON) provides open and disaggregated networking infrastructure, enabling wholesale and enterprise technology customers to select unique custom routes, maintain operational insights with Windstream’s Network Intelligence functions and place their networks closer to the edge to better serve end-users.

To view the Windstream network map, visit www.windstreamenterprise.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/national-network-map.pdf

ABOUT WINDSTREAM

Windstream Holdings is a privately held Fortune® 1000 communications and software company. Windstream Wholesale is an innovative optical technology leader that creates deep partnerships with carriers, content and media providers and federal government agencies to deliver fast and flexible, customized wave and transport solutions. Additional information is available at windstream.com or windstreamwholesale.com. Follow us on Twitter at @Windstream.

ABOUT AUBix LLC

AUBix LLC is a multi-tenant, mission-critical data center designed to help build technology parity to under-served communities in Alabama. The secure, compliant infrastructure boosts efficiency and cost-effectiveness, with carrier-neutral services and deep technology expertise. AUBix is serving as an economic catalyst for the regions and communities it serves, enabling digital transformation for businesses, supporting healthcare, finance, manufacturing and academia, and providing access to high-speed internet.

To learn more about the AUBix LLC data center, visit www.aubix.net/about/