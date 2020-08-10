Two suspects arrested after firing upon OPD detective; one still at large

On Aug. 10, 2020, at approximately 1:40 p.m., Opelika Police

Department Detectives were conducting a follow-up investigation in the 100

block of Chester Avenue near the intersection of Clifford Street. While one of the

detectives was inside a residence talking with a resident, the other was outside in

an unmarked police car. A four-door car rode by the detective and began

shooting into the police car with the detective inside. The detective was able to

escape from the car and was not injured. The car was subsequently stopped, and

two black male suspects exited the car running away from the scene on foot. One

of those suspects was ultimately apprehended by the police after a foot chase.

The driver of the car, a black female was also apprehended. The third suspect is

still on the loose. The identities of the two suspects that have been detained will

not be released until formal charges are filed and they are arrested. Anyone with

any information on this incident is asked to call the Opelika Police Department

Detective Division at (334)705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334)745-

You may remain anonymous.