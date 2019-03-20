Two Opelika industries announce expansions

Special to the Opelika Observer

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller announced today that two existing Opelika manufacturing companies will be expanding.

Pharmavite will be investing more capital into its manufacturing facility in Opelika to accommodate demand for additional products. It is one of the nation’s largest manufacturers of high-quality vitamins, minerals and other dietary supplements. The company plans to invest an additional $8.9 million and hire 18 employees during the next year.

Mando America Corporation will invest an additional $9.6 million in capital and create 23 additional jobs during the next two years. Mando’s Opelika operations continue to produce brake calipers and suspension modules to support its customer base located throughout the U.S.

“It is a testament to the Opelika employees that these two great companies have chosen to continue to invest in our community. We couldn’t be more thrilled that both companies have had the success that warrants additional investment and the creation of additional jobs in Opelika and we thank them for their confidence in us,” Fuller said.

For more information, contact City of Opelika economic development project manager John Sweatman at 334-705-5115.