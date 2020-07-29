Todd Rauch surpasses 1,500 Door Knocks in pursuit of Opelika City Council Ward 5

Courtsey of Todd Rauch

Todd Rauch, candidate for Opelika City Council in Ward 5, is excited to share that in just over one week, he has officially knocked on over 1,500 doors within Ward 5.

“I shared before that our campaign is built around dedication and hard work and that I believe the most effective way to run for office is to connect with the voter, face-to-face, by knocking on their door and asking for their vote,” Rauch said. “Our residents deserve a councilman who will work hard and fight for their needs. My hard work now is exactly what you can expect from me after being elected. I’m incredibly proud of the connections we’ve made with the voters so far.”

If elected, Rauch is committed to creating a personal connection with the voters in Ward 5, by focusing on accessibility, communication and transparency.

“If you vote for me, not only will I answer when you call, but I promise to be proactive with the residents of Ward 5,” he said. “As your city councilman, it’s not my job to express my opinions on the council. It’s my job to express the opinions of the residents of Ward 5, and to do that, you deserve to know about major projects in advance so we can have a meaningful discussion. When I say transparency – this is what I mean.”

While out door-knocking, Rauch shared that he’s learned about even more frustrations the voters have been experiencing in recent years, from unpaved roads in Ward 5, to excessive speeding and log truck issues on roads they shouldn’t be driving on and more. These conversations have given him a laser-focused dedication to addressing the issues within Ward 5, including:

· Prioritize infrastructure improvements including waterways, roads, bridges and sidewalks

· Provide resources to Opelika city schools, students and teachers

· Focus on workforce development through recruitment and training programs

· Support essential community services and emergency personnel

· Diversify the Opelika Industrial Park

· Improve and advance the recycling program throughout the City of Opelika

About Todd Rauch

Rauch is incredibly active in the Opelika community, where he serves on the Board of Directors for the Opelika Kiwanis Club, a Board Member & Programming Chairman for Opelika’s Top 20 Under Forty Leadership Program and a Board Member & Secretary for the Museum of East Alabama. Rauch is a graduate of Opelika’s Top 20 Under Forty Leadership Program, Leadership Lee County, Opelika Citizens Police Academy (CPA) and Lee County’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT). Rauch also serves as a representative for the City of Opelika on the Metropolitan Planning Organization – Citizens Advisory Committee (MPO-CAC) with the Lee-Russell Council of Governments. Todd & his wife Ali have lived in Ward 5 in Opelika for 11 years. They have one furbaby, Forrest.

For more information, visit www.ToddRauch4Opelika.com, www.facebook.com/ToddRauch4Opelika, or call 334.610.1750.