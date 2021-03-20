Three Glenwood Gators sign with college teams

By Wil Crews

Glenwood students Jackson Griner, Al Moore and Payton Corbett signed to advance their athletic careers in college last Wednesday.

Payton Corbett signed with Huntingdon College to play basketball. Corbett was a leader for Glenwood in 2020-21, as the Lady Gators secured the AISA Class AAA State Championship with a 40-27 win over Clarke Prep on Feb. 17. Corbett and company helped Glenwood, who started and ended their season ranked No. 1 in the polls, capture its first title since 2017, finishing with a 22-1 record.

Football players Al Moore (defensive tackle) and Jackson Griner (quarterback) signed with Lagrange College and Austin Peay University, respectively. Moore and Griner helped lead Glenwood to a 11-1 record, beginning the season with 11 straight wins, their biggest margin of victory being a 49-0 victory over Monroe Academy on Oct. 2. Glenwood posted a dynamic offense and vaunted defense throughout the stretch and finished the year averaging 41.5 points per game while allowing just 14.4. Unfortunately for the Gators, their last game against Pike Liberal Arts in the AISA Class AAA State Championship Game was a 38-21 loss.

The Observer wants to give its congratulations to the three Gators for finishing their fantastic high school athletic careers and for continuing their athletics journey in college.