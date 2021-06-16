The Crawford/Willis Group at eXp Realty Named Small Business of the Quarter

Contributed by Opelika Chamber of Commerce

The Crawford/Willis Group at eXp Realty joined an elite group of winners at the Opelika Chamber’s quarterly Business Over Breakfast. They were the recipient of the Small Business of the Quarter, which is awarded to a deserving business who is a member of the Opelika Chamber and goes above and beyond in customer service and helps make the community a better place.

Evan Crawford and Matthew Willis, owners of the business, created a company that makes buying or selling a home smoother and less stressful for their clients. They achieve this by hiring experts to manage specific tasks in the buying or selling process such as marketing, listing management, closing process and more. Crawford and Willis focus on what really matters: making their clients happy with their choice to buy or sell without adding stress to their decision.

“Crawford/Willis Group truly epitomizes what our small business of the quarter award is really about,” said Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch. “They don’t just operate their business during ‘normal operating hours.’ They are always working hard for their clients and constantly engaging with the Opelika Chamber. Owner Evan Crawford was recently named our Ambassador of the Quarter, which tells you that they take giving back and being active seriously. It shows.”

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce congratulates The Crawford/Willis Group at eXp Realty on its win for Small Business of the Quarter and looks forward to seeing its plans for the future.

About the Opelika Chamber of Commerce:

Founded in 1941, the Opelika Chamber has been serving the Opelika business community for almost 80 years. Under the leadership of Ali Rauch, the president and CEO, a staff of four work diligently to be the recognized leader and advocate of the business community, acting as a catalyst for a thriving economic and entrepreneurial environment, collaborative community initiatives and a better quality of life for its business owners and citizens alike. We’re building economic and member vitality through partnerships, programming, education and community involvement.