Storms devastate parts of Lee County

By Michelle Key

Publisher



​UPDATE: 9:50 p.m.

​Sheriff Jay Jones confirms a death toll of 22.



As sirens sounded, first one then a second strong tornado ripped through Lee County resulting in a confirmed 14 fatalities, numerous injuries, and the destruction of a yet unknown number of homes. At this time, Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones has said that first responders are still looking for people that have been reported missing and that search and rescue is the priority right now.

Most of the damage occurred in the Beauregard and Smiths Station areas.

We will publish updates as they become available.