Special to the Opelika Observer

Next Wednesday, Southern Union State Community College president Todd Shackett will join with Dominik Solenicki, founder and CEO of Sintratec, a Switzerland-based 3D printer manufacturer, to make an announcement regarding the college’s manufacturing technology program.

The event will be held at 1 p.m. in the lobby of the Opelika campus’s Center for Integrated Manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.suscc.edu. The facility is located at 301 Lake Condy Road.