2022-04-02 Market day Smiths Station 2022-04-02 Market day Smiths Station 2022-04-02 Market day Smiths Station PHOTOS BY ROBERT NOLES / THE OBSERVER

Saturday, April 2, Smiths Station held its Market Day 2022 at the Smiths Station Government Center Camus from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors and local merchants were in attendance for the community to gather, shop, eat and fellowship together.