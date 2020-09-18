Smiths Station amends budget, discusses road name changes

By Michelle Key

Publisher

Mayor F. L. Bubba Copeland and the Smiths Station City Council met last week for their regularly scheduled city council meeting. During the meeting the council introduced for first reading a resolution to amend the city’s general fund budget in order to account for changes related to the city’s acceptance of ownership of nearly 50 miles of roadways located within the city limits earlier this year. The budget resolution number 2020-395 can be found on the Smiths Station website (smithsstational.gov).

In other business,

the council:

approved the minutes from the Aug. 27, 2020 Regular City Council meeting

approved the minutes from the Sept. 1, 2020 Special Called City Council meeting

heard the first reading of Resolution number 2020-394 – the resolution is to establish rules, regulations and rental fees for the Smiths Station Pavilion

held a discussion on the potential road name changes.

The Smiths Station City Councils meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of every month.