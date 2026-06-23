Council clears way for Noble Hall restoration

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT
THE OBSERVER
AUBURN — A plot of land in north Auburn that was originally gifted to Auburn University could soon become the site of an extensive renovation project and a major developer’s residence.
That proposal, known as Noble Hall Plantation, advanced after the Auburn City Council on June 16 unanimously approved a series of annexations and rezonings intended to pave the way for its eventual creation.
Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch Taylor was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.
Those four measures — driven by Warren Jolly of Jolly Development and the Auburn University Real Estate Foundation — involved roughly 118 acres associated with Noble Hall, a historic property west of Shelton Mill Road, south of Bridlewood Drive and across from Ann Pearson Park.
The first vote annexed nearly 64.3 acres into the city limits before the next two votes rezoned the property as a Comprehensive Development District (CDD) and then as a Planned Unit Development (PUD).
The fourth vote then applied the PUD designation to an adjoining 54.1‑acre tract that has been inside the city since 1991, allowing the historic core and the surrounding conservation land to be governed as a linked development.
Before the votes took place, city officials and the Jollys cast the specific PUDs used as preservation tools rather than ways to expand growth on the property.
“My wife’s and my intent is to restore that home to what it was in [its] prime,” Jolly said to the council. “I think the reason we were chosen is because most people wanted to modify the house and add to it, and we want to keep the house as is.”
The core PUD called for restoring and maintaining Noble Hall indefinitely and would permit up to seven single‑family homes, which include three existing structures: Noble Hall, the Gunthrie House and the Overseer House.
The PUD on the easement property, which is already subject to a conservation easement held by the Georgia‑Alabama Land Trust, would allow up to three homes, or one dwelling for every 21 acres.
Development plans also show a private event space, agriculture and hunting uses, and both PUDs cap density below what Comprehensive Development Districts typically permit, which is about 9.5 dwellings per acre.
However, according to Justice Wahid Cotton, the city of Auburn’s planning director, the PUDs would not require the building of additional homes on the property, and it does not appear the property would be used for a broader development.
Other conditions attached to the approvals would protect the view of Noble Hall from Shelton Mill Road with a permanent green‑space buffer and prohibit commercial, industrial, multifamily and short‑term rental uses.
The development plan would also require the dedication of a greenway easement facing Ann Pearson Park.
In other news, the council:
- Announced two vacancies on the Greenspace Advisory Board. The council will make those appointments at its July 21 meeting. Those terms will run from Aug. 8 to Aug. 7, 2030.
- Approved an $11,589 penalty waiver for Articularis Healthcare Group, which is doing business as Premier Rheumatology of Alabama, after the business was delinquent for payment of business license fees.
- Approved a $1,902 penalty for Raj Inc., which is doing business as Shepherd’s Cove Apartments, after the business was delinquent for payment of business license fees.
- Approved a $144,607 contract with Azteca Systems to renew a license agreement for the Cityworks Software Enterprise system.
- Designated The Frazer Lanier Company as the underwriter for the Series 2026 warrants and approved a warrant purchase agreement.
- Approved a temporary parking agreement with The Mark at Auburn and Landmark Properties on Wright Street.
- Approved a one-time payment of $74,126 to the Retirement System of Alabama for retirees of the city of Auburn.
- Accepted a sanitary sewer easement from the Auburn City Board of Education for property located at 1725 Pumphrey Ave.
- Accepted a warranty deed from the Auburn City Board of Education for property along N. Donahue Drive as part of the N. Donahue Drive Widening Project.
- Accepted a statutory warranty deed from Auburn-Opelika Habitat for Humanity for property located at the Westview Subdivision.
- Accepted a temporary construction easement from Auburn University for the Auburn University Golf Training Facility located at 1493 N. Donahue Drive.
- Accepted sanitary sewer, drainage and utility easements from Clayton Group Properties at Mimm’s Trail.
- Accepted a warranty deed from Edgar Hughston Builder for property located at the Richland Lands Subdivision.
- Accepted public sanitary sewer, drainage and utility easements from Foresite Group for Swann’s Bridge located at the northeast corner of Black Swann Road and Cox Road in the Swann Farm PDD.
- Accepted a sewer easement from Lisa Hunt for property located at 139 Woodfield Drive.
- Accepted public easements from Saugahatchee Road for the revision of the Ross-Drake Subdivision located at 415 N. Ross St.
- Approved changes to Section 13-4 of the city code, which governs the discharge of weapons. The update allows for hunting within the city limits if the property’s PUD allows for it.
- Approved changes to Section 8-5 of the city code, which governs the display of political signs. The update removes sections that are unenforceable due to current federal law and legal precedent.
- Approved a franchise agreement with Vero Fiber Network to construct, operate and maintain fiber networks in the city of Auburn.
- Established a no-parking zone for on-street parking along the west side of Ivy Lane and around the cul-de-sac.
- Annexed 0.77 acres at 775 Lee Road 84, also known as Pear Tree Road, from D&K Taylor.
- Approved an industrial manufacturing use for the 229 Teague Court Industrial Expansion project, which is located at 229 Teague Court.
- Approved a commercial and entertainment use for BASH Reformer Pilates, which is located at 237 N. Gay St.
- Approved an institutional church use for Christ Presbyterian Church, which is located on N. College Street across from Pine Hills Avenue.
- Approved an industrial manufacturing use for KettenWulf, which is located at the intersection of Biltmore Lane and Haygood Court.
- Approved a road service use for New Day Car Wash, which is located at 2865 E. University Drive.
- Approved an industrial auto-supply and manufacturing facility use for Seohan Plant No. 3, which is located at 3100 Haygood Court.
- Approved a performance residential multiple-unit development use for Shelton Mill Townhomes, Phase 5, which is located at 600 Shelton Lane.
- Approved an easement vacation for Auburn Holdings at 395 Martin Ave.
- Approved an easement vacation for PW Auburn at 419 W. Veterans Blvd.
- Approved a commercial development agreement with ZMK Auburn for Zozo’s Kitchen at 1433 Opelika Road.
- Approved a $433,500 contract with JLD Enterprises for the West Magnolia storm and sewer replacement. That project will run along West Magnolia Avenue from North Donahue Drive to Thomas Street.
- Concurred with the Industrial Development Board regarding Vulcaflex Inc. at Auburn Technology Park West.
- Approved a nearly $2.4 million tax abatement for Vulcaflex Inc. The company is expected to hire 130 new employees over the next three years and invest $70 million.
- Considered the 2026 Annual Action Plan for the Community Development Block Grant program. The city will receive $734,911 from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.