Council clears way for Noble Hall restoration

BY DANIEL SCHMIDT

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN — A plot of land in north Auburn that was originally gifted to Auburn University could soon become the site of an extensive renovation project and a major developer’s residence.

That proposal, known as Noble Hall Plantation, advanced after the Auburn City Council on June 16 unanimously approved a series of annexations and rezonings intended to pave the way for its eventual creation.

Ward 1 Council Member Connie Fitch Taylor was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

Those four measures — driven by Warren Jolly of Jolly Development and the Auburn University Real Estate Foundation — involved roughly 118 acres associated with Noble Hall, a historic property west of Shelton Mill Road, south of Bridlewood Drive and across from Ann Pearson Park.

The first vote annexed nearly 64.3 acres into the city limits before the next two votes rezoned the property as a Comprehensive Development District (CDD) and then as a Planned Unit Development (PUD).

The fourth vote then applied the PUD designation to an adjoining 54.1‑acre tract that has been inside the city since 1991, allowing the historic core and the surrounding conservation land to be governed as a linked development.

Before the votes took place, city officials and the Jollys cast the specific PUDs used as preservation tools rather than ways to expand growth on the property.

“My wife’s and my intent is to restore that home to what it was in [its] prime,” Jolly said to the council. “I think the reason we were chosen is because most people wanted to modify the house and add to it, and we want to keep the house as is.”

The core PUD called for restoring and maintaining Noble Hall indefinitely and would permit up to seven single‑family homes, which include three existing structures: Noble Hall, the Gunthrie House and the Overseer House.

The PUD on the easement property, which is already subject to a conservation easement held by the Georgia‑Alabama Land Trust, would allow up to three homes, or one dwelling for every 21 acres.

Development plans also show a private event space, agriculture and hunting uses, and both PUDs cap density below what Comprehensive Development Districts typically permit, which is about 9.5 dwellings per acre.

However, according to Justice Wahid Cotton, the city of Auburn’s planning director, the PUDs would not require the building of additional homes on the property, and it does not appear the property would be used for a broader development.

Other conditions attached to the approvals would protect the view of Noble Hall from Shelton Mill Road with a permanent green‑space buffer and prohibit commercial, industrial, multifamily and short‑term rental uses.

The development plan would also require the dedication of a greenway easement facing Ann Pearson Park.

In other news, the council: