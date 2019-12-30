Samaritan’s Purse gave keys to Beauregard resident Earnestine Reese before Christmas

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Despite losing everything in the deadly March 3 tornadoes, Beauregard resident Earnestine Reese thanked God. Her story made national headlines when the only room left standing was her prayer closet.

Nine months later, Reese is again thanking God, this time for her new home rebuilt by Samaritan’s Purse. On Friday, the North Carolina-based organization will hand over the keys, welcoming her home for Christmas.

Reese’s new home contains three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a safe room with concrete, steel-reinforced walls, but most importantly—a prayer closet.

“When Ms. Reese lost everything, she thanked God,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “As soon as I heard her story, I knew we had to help. Samaritan’s Purse is excited to welcome Ms. Reese home just in time for Christmas.”

Samaritan’s Purse responded to the violent tornadoes in March with disaster response specialists, heavy equipment and teams of volunteers. More than 1,400 volunteers helped 110 families by clearing debris, tarping roofs and searching for personal belongings. In addition to rebuilding Reese’s home, Samaritan’s Purse replaced 13 manufactured homes and installed 11 storm shelters in Lee County.

About Samaritan’s Purse:

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan’s Purse responds to physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations–especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan’s Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.