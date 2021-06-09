Petco, Parades and Puppies

By Emery Lay

For the Opelika Observer

This year, the Lee County Humane Society is finding new ways to involve the community in giving homes to the rescues of Lee County. The organization works year-round to rescue and rehabilitate stray dogs and cats.

Located on 1140 Ware Dr. in Auburn, the Lee County Humane Society offers opportunities to adopt, foster, volunteer and donate. The humane society has already hosted two events to benefit the animals this month, with two planned for the future, courtesy of volunteer coordinator Audrey Salazar.

Salazar began her work with the Lee County Humane Society almost two years ago. She was taking a year off school to get in-state tuition and needed a job. The Lee County Humane Society perfectly blended her love for animals with her need for work.

“I love it; I love the staff,” said Salazar. “Honestly, Auburn is so full of opportunities for the humane society. I love that there are so many places that are animal-friendly and would love to have us do events with them.”

Just a few months ago, Salazar was promoted from staff member to volunteer coordinator. Now, she organizes volunteers and plans events for the humane society.

The first upcoming event this month is a Petco Adoption event on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Salazar said that pre-COVID Petco events used to be held nearly every week. Now, with new CDC guidelines, the humane society is once again able to start offering opportunities to adopt at their Petco events.

“There is an adoption process where you first have to fill out an application,” said Salazar. “And you can either do that online or, if you’re just at Petco and you see a dog that you really want to take home, we do bring paper applications.”

Adoption applications can be found on the humane society’s website at www.leecountyhumane.org/adopt. While the Lee County Humane Society is host to both cats and dogs, the Petco event will only have dogs available to adopt. Each dog at the event is neutered or spayed, up to date on vaccinations and available at a discounted price of $50, compared to $115 at the humane society.

The humane society will also be hosting its Lemonade Parade from 5 to 6 p.m. on June 13 in downtown Auburn. Up to 10 dogs will be paraded through downtown alongside volunteers from the humane society. This will be in conjunction with the SummerNight Art Walk Parade, which starts at Pebble Hill.

To become a volunteer, simply fill out the application at www.leecountyhumane.org/volunteer. Emails can be sent to Salazar at volunteer2@leecountyhumane.org with any questions regarding volunteer work and orientation. Donations can also be given to the humane society at www.leecountyhumane.org/donate-now.