Opelika Resident to Compete in Finals of National Grilling Competition

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —

The steaks are seasoned — and the stakes are raised.

Opelika resident and LongHorn Steakhouse team member Marty Burroughs knows how to bring heat to the competition.

Burroughs’ grilling expertise and passion has him on the cusp of elite grilling status as he prepares to compete in the final round of LongHorn Steakhouse’s sixth annual Steak Master Series, a national competition that lets LongHorn grill masters from across the country put their skills to the test.

He is one of seven finalists, out of thousands of participants, who will compete for a $15,000 grand prize and the title of Steak Master Series Champion on May 25 during a one-day grill-off in Orlando, Florida.

“The competition has been challenging, especially the paper test,” Burroughs said. “But it has been a very sentimental experience. Everyone has been so supportive.”

Burroughs, who has been a part of the LongHorn Steakhouse team for 17 years, said his favorite menu item from LongHorn is the New York Strip. His top grilling tip is “time the temperature of the steak and check it by feeling the steak.”

Finally, Burroughs said his career goal is to “be financially successful and ultimately go into management.”

The Steak Master Series recognizes LongHorn Steakhouse’s commitment to quality while also celebrating the expertise of grill cooks across the brand’s more than 550 restaurants nationwide.