The city of Opelika hosted “Burgers for Bubba” at Monkey Park Saturday, Aug. 19, in honor of fallen Firefighter Medic Zachary “Bubby” Sorenson. The event raised over $6,000 for United Way of Lee County during the Summer in the Park annual celebration.

2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba 2023-08-19-23 Burgers for Bubba