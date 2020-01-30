Opelika Observer welcomes new reporter Natalie Anderson

By Sara Wilson

For the

Opelika Observer

The Opelika Observer’s newest addition is Staff Reporter Natalie Anderson.

She graduated from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, with a degree in communications and a focus on public relations. Originally from Destin, she is new to the Auburn-Opelika area.

“I have always been an Auburn fan as well as a fan of the area. I am hoping to go to graduate school at Auburn University,” Anderson said.

Anderson wants to get a graduate degree in either adult education with the hopes of becoming a professor or a master’s in public relations with the hopes of working at a marketing firm.

In her free time, Anderson likes to go to concerts, with her two favorites being Queen and Harry Styles.

She also enjoys photography and shopping at T.J. Maxx.

Another way that she likes to spend her time is through traveling, with London being her favorite location to date.

A huge sports fan, Anderson loves to watch the Atlanta Braves play. Within the next five years, she hopes to call Atlanta home.