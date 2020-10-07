Opelika Middle School only having online learning for rest of week

Courtesy of

Opelika City Schools

Opelika City Schools released the following statement on Tuesday:

“Based on COVID-19 updates to the OCS head nurse and in consultation with local

physicians, Opelika City Schools has determined it is best to move Opelika Middle School to remote

learning beginning October 7 and ending on October 12. This is not a quarantine. Instruction will

continue on Chromebooks through Google Classroom. This is a time to create separation among

groups. The current cases are isolated; however, we feel that moving to remote learning will help us

to reduce the potential for an increase in the total number of cases. All students and staff should

plan to return to school on Tuesday, October 13.



“Overall, the Opelika City Schools are in good shape regarding positive cases of COVID-19.

Opelika Middle School has isolated cases and has recently experienced an uptick in positive cases.

The remote learning period will help create separation and potentially flatten the curve with new

positive cases. In order to continue face-to-face instruction, it is critical for everyone to continue to

wear a mask, social distance, and not gather in groups.



“We appreciate the efforts of our teachers, staff, students, and families in helping us continue

learning both in person and virtually.”