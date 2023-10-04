Opelika City Council Approves Updates To Opelika Power Services Ordinance; Effective Oct. 1

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF OPELIKA

OPELIKA —

The Opelika City Council recently approved an amendment to the Opelika Power Services (OPS) General Service Rules and Regulations (Section 28) and the Electric Rates and Charges (Section 28) Ordinance.

The rules and regulations set the rights and obligations of the city and the customer with respect to the supply and use of electric services. Rates and charges establish the schedule set forth by OPS for electric by customers.

“Overall, these changes are going to help us better serve our customers and bring OPS up to current industry practice,” said Brent Poteet, director of Opelika Power Services. “It is our goal to serve each and every customer with impeccable service. To do that, we sometimes have to update the way we do business.”

Changes to the ordinance include:

Residential Customer Charge increasing from $19.50 to $21.50.

This brings OPS closer to recovering the cost of service to home, increases business stability, creates less dependence on energy sales and adds a layer of protection from supplemental residential solar.

Residential kwh (kilowatt hour) rate lowering

The average home will not see an increase in its bill. Higher usage months customers will see some savings.

Residential All-Electric rate lowering

The average home will not see an increase in its bill. Higher usage months customers will see some savings.

Increase outdoor leased lighting service rates by $1 per light unit.

Increase pole rental charge for leased lighting service by $1per unit.

Credit Card Payment Limit of $500

Setting a cap on limits fees from credit card companies to OPS. Customers may pay with a payment check or e-check.

Prepaid Billing Service implementation. Sec. 28-406. 2 – Deposits

This allows customers to prepay for future electric usage, eliminates customer deposit requirements and helps eliminate lost revenue due to delinquent accounts. Customers can pay at OPS, online or offsite at the following locations: Dollar General, Circle K, Family Dollar, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens or Walmart.

For more information, contact customer service at 334-705-5170.