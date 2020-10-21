Opelika Chamber Receives Proclamation from City of Opelika

Contributed by Opelika

Chamber of Commerce

Oct. 19 through 23 is Chamber of Commerce week in Alabama. The Opelika Chamber of Commerce works to create jobs and advocates for their businesses on the local, state and federal level in an effort to improve our local economy and community. Opelika’s Chamber is also one of the very few chambers that is accredited in both the state and national chambers of commerce. Celebrate the Opelika chamber this week and every week for helping build a better Alabama.