Opelika Chamber Presents Two Quarterly Awards

Pictured are Opelika Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ali Rauch and Barbi Agricola of Agricola Law.

Pictured are Rod Cater of Alabama Power; Altamura Rosencratz, owner of Insure With A Rose; and Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch.

CONTRIBUTED BY

THE OPELIKA

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

OPELIKA —

The Opelika Chamber of Commerce presented its Small Business of the Quarter and Minority-Owned Business of the Quarter Awards on Aug.10.

Awards were presented at the chamber’s Business Over Breakfast event held at Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC).

The Small Business of the Quarter Award was presented to Barbi Agricola of Agricola Law by Opelika Chamber President and CEO Ali Rauch. This award was sponsored by First Realty.

The Minority-Owned Business of the Quarter Award was presented by Rauch and Rod Cater of Alabama Power to Insure with a Rose owner Altamura Rosencratz. This award was sponsored by Alabama Power.

Business Over Breakfast featured a panel about tourism in the Auburn-Opelika area and the benefit it brings to the local business community. The panel consisted of Stacy Brown, founder of Chicken Salad Chick and visionary of Botanic, Jim Keller, general manager of the Auburn Marriott Opelika Resort and Spa at Grand National, Brooke Kastner, vice president of Auburn-Opelika Tourism and Jen and Rob Slocumb, owners of The Sound Wall and the duo Martha’s Trouble. The moderator of the panel was Robyn Bridges, president and CEO of Auburn-Opelika Tourism.

The event was presented by Glynn-Smith Chevrolet-GMC. The Gold Sponsors were Baxter International, Max Credit Union, city of Opelika, Aja Financial and SUSCC. The spotlight table sponsor was Himmelwright, Huguley & Boles. The registration sponsor was Home Care Assistance.

