Opelika-Area Transportation Company Honors Associate for 25 Years Of Safety

Averitt Express recently honored associate Mark Belk of Lanett for 25 years of safety.

Averitt has developed a culture of safety by measuring both vehicle and driver performance through a series of indicators. It also strives to have the safest trucks on the road, aiming for continual improvement through training programs and awareness campaigns.

Averitt’s Opelika-area facility is located at 701 West Point Parkway in Opelika.

Averitt Express is a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries. The company is a founding SmartWay partner, and specializes in delivering customized transportation solutions that include cross-border, dedicated, expedited ground/air, intermodal COFC/TOFC, international ocean/air, local customization, less-than-truckload, PortSide, retail solutions, temperature-controlled, transportation management, truckload (dry van, flatbed, brokerage) and warehousing services. Averitt’s technology offerings include a full suite of web-based shipping tools, electronic data interchange (EDI), warehouse management systems (WMS) and transportation and operations management systems. Together, these services and technology solutions provide “The Power of One” to shippers, allowing them access to multiple transportation solutions from a single provider. For more information, call 1-800-AVERITT (283-7488) or visit AverittExpress.com.