OPD Requests Public’s Help in 1990 Cold Case

CONTRIBUTED BY THE OPELIKA POLICE DEPARTMENT (OPD)

OPELIKA —

The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown homicide victim from a 33-year-old cold case.

On September 22, 1990, the body of a young black male was recovered from a creek bed off Anderson Road, approximately one-tenth of a mile from Interstate 85 in Opelika. The body was sent to Montgomery for an autopsy. After a medical examination, the cause of death was determined to be homicide from a single gunshot wound.

The victim was wearing a white St. Louis Cardinals jersey type shirt with red pinstripes, Jordache blue jeans and black Ellesse shoes. It is believed that the victim was between the ages of 18 and 25 years old, 135 to 145 pounds and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall. During the initial investigation, detectives were unable to locate any missing persons reports similar to the victim.

If you have any information on this case or the identity of the victim, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665. Tips can also be submitted through the Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

Central Alabama Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Tips can be submitted by calling 334-215-STOP(7867), toll free at 1-833-AL1-STOP or via their website: www.215STOP.com.