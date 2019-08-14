IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARVIN DALTON HENDERSON, DECEASED, IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to DONNA

ELAINE HENDERSON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Marvin Dalton

Henderson, deceased, on the 5th day of August, 2019, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate

are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.

PREPARED BY:

Matthew W. White

Adams White & Oliver, LLP

205 S. 9th Street

P.O. Box 2069

Opelika, AL 36803-2069

(334) 745-6466

Legal Run 08/14/19, 08/21/19 & 08/28/19