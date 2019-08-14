IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARVIN DALTON HENDERSON, DECEASED, IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
NOTICE TO FILE CLAIMS
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to DONNA
ELAINE HENDERSON, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Marvin Dalton
Henderson, deceased, on the 5th day of August, 2019, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of Probate of Lee County, Alabama.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against said Estate
are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law, or the same will be barred.
PREPARED BY:
Matthew W. White
Adams White & Oliver, LLP
205 S. 9th Street
P.O. Box 2069
Opelika, AL 36803-2069
(334) 745-6466
Legal Run 08/14/19, 08/21/19 & 08/28/19
