Northside Intermediate School moves to remote learning

Contributed by Opelika City Schools

Due to positive COVID-19 tests, close contact exposures and the lack of available substitute teachers, the decision has been made to quarantine the affected individuals and move Northside Intermediate School staff and students to remote learning for the next 10 days. Students should not report to school and should do their classwork through Google Classroom at home on their assigned Chrome books. Meals for the week will be available for pick up at Jeter Primary School on Monday, Feb. 1 from 10 to 11 a.m. Students and teachers are scheduled to return to school on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. Updates will be posted on the school website (northside.opelikaschools.org/).