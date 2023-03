Storms tore through East Alabama Sunday night, March 26, causing damage to the roof and back wall of the building housing Niffer’s Place in downtown Opelika. Niffer’s stated in a Facebook post that it is grateful that no one was in the building at the time of the storm and that there were no injuries. The restaurant will be closed until further notice pending repairs. Its Auburn location, at 1151 Opelika Road, is open for business.

PHOTO BY MICHELLE KEY / THE OBSERVER