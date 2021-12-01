New Traffic Pattern at Cox, Wire Roads Began Nov. 29

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

A new traffic pattern will be implemented at the intersection of Cox and Wire roads beginning Nov. 29 through Jan. 3 as work continues on the new roundabout. During this time, drivers will be unable to turn onto Cox Road from Wire Road. Drivers on Cox Road will only be able to turn right onto Wire Road. No left turns will be permitted.

Motorists may use Beehive Road and Longleaf Drive as detours around the work. All are encouraged to slow down and use caution in the area while maneuvering the new traffic pattern.

Once this stage of the work is complete, the roundabout will open to traffic. While the roundabout will be open, work to complete the project will continue through the end of January. More information about the project is available online.