New location for this year’s Think Pink Walk

By Natalie Salvatore

For the Opelika

Observer

For the last 14 years, the East Alabama Medical Center Foundation has hosted an annual Think Pink Walk to bring awareness to breast cancer. This event honors those lost to the disease and celebrates those who have survived.

This year’s walk, set for Oct. 19, will be held at the new Spencer Cancer Center instead of its usual location at Courthouse Square in downtown Opelika.

Karen Calton, the event coordinator, said the walk has a big impact on the community. It always draws a lot of breast cancer survivors, as well as families and friends, as they all become one to give back.

“It brings us together for fun and fellowship to be able to celebrate our survivors and remember those we have lost,” Calton said. “We are excited about having the event here and being able to show off our new center.”

The event will start at 9 a.m. and go on until approximately 11:30 a.m. or noon. There will be music by DJ Oz, dancing, Drive-By Tacos’ food truck, as well as coffee supplied by One Bike Coffee. A breast cancer celebration walk will also take place after the event around the cancer center.

Registration is day-of-event only. The fee is $15, which includes an event T-shirt. The cancer center is located at 2501 Village Professional Parkway in Opelika.

For more information, contact Calton at karen.calton@eamc.org or visit Think Pink Opelika’s Facebook page.