Mend to host benefit at Jules Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts Aug. 13

Special to the Opelika Observer

In a continuing effort to assist residents affected by the March 3 tornadoes, Mend will host a tornado relief benefit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Aug. 13 called “Mend the Heart” at the Jule Collins Smith Museum of Fine Arts at Auburn University.



During the event, there will be a live and silent auction, with the silent auction offering paintings, pottery and other art while the live auction will have unique athletic items and opportunities up for bid. Hors d’oeuvres will be served and a cash bar will be available.



“We’re very excited about this event,” said EAMC Chaplain and Mend Chairperson Laura Eason. “The idea for this actually began just a few days after the tornado when someone brought in three pieces of art they had just painted based on the happenings in the community. From that humble beginning, this has turned into a community-wide event with all of the resources needed to host the event being donated. That will allow 100% of the funds raised to be used for the rebuilding effort in Lee County.”



In addition to the silent auction and live auction opportunities, attendees will have the opportunity to donate specific building materials for each home being built.

“This will be similar to a wedding registry where you can choose the gift level that works for you and know specifically how you are helping,” Eason added. “For example, you could donate $25 for a box of nails that will be used on a specific house, or $500 for doors at another house.”



The “Mend the Heart” event will feature live music by Muse.



Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at eamc.org/mend or at the Auburn or Opelika chambers of commerce. For people who are unable to attend, but wish to help, there is a “Donate” button on the eamc.org/mend website.

Following is a list of sponsors helping make this event possible:



Food vendors are: Acre, Amsterdam Café, Arriccia, Hamilton’s, Lucy’s, Terra Cotta Catering, The Depot, The Hound and Ursula’s Catering



Linens provided by Outdoor Rentals of Columbus



Live music provided by Muse



Museum use by Auburn University



Tents and tables provided by The Tailgate Guys.

The museum is located at 901 S. College St.



About Mend

Mend is a program that brings together the many local service organizations, churches, civic groups, and businesses, along with national and state organizations, to work on long term recovery efforts. Our mission is to “To ensure that all affected by tragedy and disaster are able to fully recover physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually.” For more information, call 334-528-MEND, visiteamc.org/mend, like the Mend Facebook page or email MEND@eamc.org.



