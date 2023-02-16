Machen McChesney Announces Advancements

CONTRIBUTED BY

Machen McChesney, one of the region’s leading CPA and business advisory firms, announced that Michael D. Machen, CPA, CVA, has been named the firm’s new managing partner.

“It has been my privilege for 14 years to serve as managing partner for Machen McChesney,” said Marty Williams, former managing partner. “I will continue serving clients and working side by side with the leadership team returning value to our clients and community. I am confident Mike will lead the firm forward by striving to deliver exceptional client experiences while progressively navigating through ever-changing technological, economic and regulatory changes. The firm looks forward to his leadership.”

MICHAEL D. MACHEN

Machen, a lifelong resident of Auburn, has 33 years of experience providing accounting, tax and advisory services to individuals and businesses. Machen regularly returns value to clients needing his expertise in the areas of accounting & auditing, taxation, business valuation and business advisory services. He also has extensive industry expertise in construction, real estate, manufacturing, distribution, retail and professional services.

Machen has been a partner for 25 of the 29 years with Machen McChesney, providing leadership in administration, process improvement, quality control, peer review, marketing, business development, client service, mentoring and staff training. Prior to joining the firm, Machen was employed as an accountant and supervisor at Warren Averett in Birmingham, Alabama. Machen is a graduate of the University of North Alabama with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance.

Machen is passionate about giving back to the community. He currently serves voluntary positions in multiple community organizations and is a past president of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce and the Foundation for Auburn’s Continuing Enrichment for Schools.

CHRIS EARNEST

The company also announced the promotion of Chris Earnest to director of business services.

“As the firm continues to grow, the promotion of experienced senior leaders strengthens the foundation at Machen McChesney,” Williams said. “This promotion recognizes Chris’ outstanding accomplishments and commitment to our community, firm core values and delivery of excellent client service.”

Earnest has been a business services consultant with Machen McChesney since January 2018. He works closely with business and individual clients, focusing on the streamlined delivery of client accounting and financial reporting services, outsourced accounting services and business advisory.

Earnest has expertise across numerous industries in business income and transactional tax preparation and planning services.

He is an Auburn University graduate with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and forestry.

ABOUT MACHEN MCCHESNEY, LLP

Machen McChesney, a CPA and business advisory firm, has a 69-year history of returning value to its individual and business clients, friends and community. The firm has offices in Auburn and Montgomery with 52 professionals and staff members. The firm offers comprehensive services, which include accounting and outsourcing, audit and assurance, business advisory, business valuation, estate and trust tax, family office and elder care, individual and business tax, industry specialization, international tax and wealth management.

Machen McChesney is an independent member of the BDO Alliance USA, a national network of leading CPA firms. For more information about Machen McChesney, its people, services, experience and alliances, visit machen.cpa.